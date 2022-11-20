Estepona: The Garden of the Costa del Sol wins Quality Award

By Anna Ellis • 20 November 2022 • 16:42

Image: Estepona City Council

The Mayor of Estepona, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano, has received the Third Quality Award of the Spanish Network of Healthy Cities (RECS).

The win comes under the category “Promotion of Healthy and Sustainable Urban Development” thanks to the municipal project Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol.

The municipal proposal brings together the project developed over the last decade in the urban core of the city for the pedestrianisation and restriction of road traffic in more than 19 linear kilometres of public roads (130 streets), which at the same time have been renovated in the totality of their infrastructures and beautified to highlight their Andalusian typicality.

The work is currently being complemented by the pioneering Urban Sustainability Project that is opening up the city to the sea, creating one of the best promenades on the Spanish coast. With the pedestrianisation of the central Avenida de Espana, this strategic enclave has become a place of transition between the embellished Garden of the Costa del Sol and the Mediterranean coast, with a newly revitalised space, more pleasant, open to pedestrians, full of nature and already one of the favourite places to enjoy the city.

