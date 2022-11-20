Estepona’s installation of a wooden bridge over the Enmedio stream

By Anna Ellis • 20 November 2022 • 15:43
Image: Estepona Town Hall
The Deputy Mayor for Development, Infrastructures and Tourism (FIT), Ana Velasco, explained that the installation of this infrastructure, 32 metres long and 3 metres wide, is part of the works on the section of the coastal corridor being built in the Arroyo Enmedio area.
She also indicated that the area will be 221 square metres with wooden pedestrian walkways on each side of the new structure.
The work will be complemented in the coming weeks with the installation of street furniture, drinking fountains, litter bins and bollards. Once the work is completed, 20 of the 23 kilometres of Estepona’s coastline will be linked.
The municipal official highlighted the value of the collaboration between public administrations to make investments in Estepona and pointed out that the coastal corridor has become one of the reference projects in the city, as it allows residents and tourists to enjoy privileged public spaces by the sea.
