Gary Lineker faces backlash after posting notes before Qatar World Cup opener

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 15:38

Gary Lineker faces backlash after posting picture of World Cup opener notes. Image: Gary Lineker/Twitter

BBC presenter Gary Lineker faced some backlash on Sunday, November 20 after posting a picture of his pre-match notes before the World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador.

After posting a picture of his notes before the Qatar vs Ecuador World Cup opener, Gary Lineker faced some backlash from fans angered that the climate activist was presenting the controversial event.

Alongside the picture of his notes, the former England forward wrote: “The opening game of the 2022 World Cup is live on @BBCOne at 3pm. It’s time.”

The opening game of the 2022 World Cup is live on @BBCOne at 3pm. It’s time. pic.twitter.com/Atj4Ebz92s — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 20, 2022

One person commented on the picture, writing: “Hope that you’ve added to your notes how many people died whilst building the stadiums.”

Hope that you've added to your notes how many people died whilst building the stadiums. — Aaron Golding (@AaronGolding1) November 20, 2022

“I won’t be watching a single game. It’s disgusting its being played in that country – the lives lost building the stadia combined with the appalling human rights issues out there. It’s pure corruption and greed. It’s not about football any more. It’s about money,” another wrote.

I won’t be watching a single game. It’s disgusting its being played in that country – the lives lost building the stadia combined with the appalling human rights issues out there. It’s pure corruption and greed. It’s not about football any more. It’s about money. — Euan Campbell (@HanClanSolo77) November 20, 2022

While another said: “I hope it’s good. Really I do. I wish all the luck in the world to the England team. However it’s the venue and the politics. This year I just can’t. 😕”

I hope it’s good. Really I do. I wish all the luck in the world to the England team. However it’s the venue and the politics. This year I just can’t. 😕 — jeremy_not-at-work (@jeremynotatwor1) November 20, 2022

However, not everyone was harsh on the Match of the Day host.

“For everyone having a go at Gary, he is there to report on the tournament. You can’t pretend it’s not happening. I disagree with the venue but it is what it is….nothing unfortunately will change that,” one person said.

For everyone having a go at Gary, he is there to report on the tournament. You can't pretend it's not happening. I disagree with the venue but it is what it is….nothing unfortunately will change that. — Glennyboy (@GlenWorrell) November 20, 2022

“Looking forward to it. Think Qatar might spring a surprise or two, but Ecuador should have enough in the end. 3-2. Best opening game for years? Am i dreaming?” another wrote.

Looking forward to it. Think Qatar might spring a surprise or two, but Ecuador should have enough in the end. 3-2. Best opening game for years? Am i dreaming? — nidriks 🍒🍒🍒 (@nidriks1) November 20, 2022

While another wrote: “Looks like you’ve done your homework? Really nice to see. Let’s hope our boys can “Bring it home” 👍👍👍”

Looks like you've done your homework? Really nice to see. Let's hope our boys can "Bring it home" 👍👍👍 — Matty Petch (@PetchMatty) November 20, 2022

At the beginning of the month, former England defender Jamie Carragher called FIFA “corrupt” for awarding the World Cup to Qatar.

Speaking on America’s CBS Sports Golazo show, the former Liverpool defender called FIFA “corrupt” for awarding World Cup to Qatar and said that moving the traditional summer tournament to winter was “absolutely disgusting”.

He said on November 2: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position it’s in, for lots of reasons. It was corrupt that Qatar were given the World Cup, we knew that at the time.