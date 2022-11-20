Here’s why Crypto traders are attracted to Rocketize, Solana, and Tron

By EWN • 20 November 2022 • 11:37

Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), and new cryptocurrency, Rocketize (JATO), alongside other cryptocurrencies, have successfully popularised decentralised finance (DeFi) by delivering financial control to users rather than centralised financial institutions, such as banks and brokerages.

Also, without a centralised authority with absolute control, crypto traders don’t pay unnecessary transaction charges. Given the ease of buying these digital assets, cryptocurrencies are paving the way for more financial inclusion worldwide.

Crypto beginners looking for their first buy can start by researching the cryptocurrency market. However, this article focuses on why crypto traders are attracted to Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), and the new cryptocurrency, Rocketize (JATO). Let’s have a look!

Rocketize, Meme Cryptocurrency with DeFi Utility

Rocketize (JATO) is a new meme cryptocurrency built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The crypto platform has launched its native deflationary token, JATO, which will serve several transactional purposes post-launch, including earning rewards, staking, liquidity pool acquisition, and voting.

Currently on pre-sale, interested crypto traders qualify for exciting rewards anytime they purchase JATO. Another key feature of the crypto platform is its NFT marketplace, where anyone can mint and store collectibles.

Furthermore, token holders will receive voting privileges to participate in Rocketize’s daily operations under the platform’s decentralised autonomous organisation’s (DAO) governance model.

Token holders can utilise these voting rights to express their views when a community member submits a suggestion/proposal about an operational issue. These proposals might deal with new product launches, strategic partnerships, and liquidity management.

Solana, a top Blockchain Platform

Solana (SOL) debuted in the cryptocurrency market in 2017 and has remained a crypto trader favorite. Since then, the coin’s user base has expanded significantly and gained popularity.

Solana (SOL) stands apart from the competition in the current cryptocurrency market by offering an extremely high level of security, decentralisation, and scalability, with a maximum transaction rate of 65,000 per second.

The Solana (SOL) network offers something unique in addition to speed. It is one of the few blockchains on the market right now that provides extremely cheap transactions.

Because of the market’s emphasis on its utility, the Solana (SOL) is regarded by many crypto traders as one of the best buys a cryptocurrency holder can acquire.

Tron, Empowering Blockchain Developers

Tron (TRX) is a leading, peer-to-peer blockchain technology that enables users to create decentralized applications (dApps). It is a decentralised network that supports smart contracts, providing tools for lending money and playing games, among others.

Founded in 2016, Tron (TRX) has consistently grown to become one of the largest blockchains in the cryptocurrency market, with more than 100 million users and 4 million transactions daily. The cryptocurrency has seen significant growth since its debut and ranks #15 on Coinmarketcap at the time of writing.

Furthermore, the Tron (TRX) ecosystem supports the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchains through its Tron (TRX) Foundation.

The Tron (TRX) Foundation is a popular non-profit that supports developers who seek to build decentralised applications (dApps) on the blockchain. It also plans to develop new computer technologies with high throughput and scalability that can boost transaction speeds while using less energy.

The unique utilities of Rocketize (JATO), Solana (SOL), and Tron (TRX) make them cryptocurrencies of significant interest to crypto traders.

Rocketize (JATO) might be new, but it’s gaining widespread recognition in the cryptocurrency market. To learn more about Rocketize (JATO), follow the links below.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

