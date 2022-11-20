How Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin could rule 2022s next Bull Market thanks to the currency of cuteness

By EWN • 20 November 2022 • 11:45

Cuteness is currency. It is an industry worth Billions, with brands that thrive on cute aesthetics like Hello Kitty and Pokémon being two of the world’s most successful franchises.

It is for this reason, therefore, that crypto meme token Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has found itself in a position where many have begun to take notice of the project, thanks to its cute design and steadily raising presale profits, which recently reached over $10 Million.

In this article, we will look into a crypto project that has come before Big Eyes Coin (BIG) that has also used cuteness to its advantage in its design. This project is Shiba Inu (SHIB). We will look into the success of this token and what this could mean for it in the next bull run, to see if its cuteness is enough to see it succeed in the crypto market.

We will then look into the specific design aesthetics of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), to see how this design has allowed it to gain both the hearts and the financial backing of so many crypto users.

Shiba Inu kicks of the Meme Token modern age

One of the crypto tokens that can be thanked for initiating the modern age of cute meme tokens is Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The token, which many have pointed to as the successor of the original meme token Dogecoin (DOGE), was created with a cute shiba inu dog token design. The design is simple, with a softness to it that initially drew many to the project, before it was eventually able to explode on the market thanks to a combination of smart social media marketing and a renewed interest in meme tokens thanks to celebrities like Elon Musk.

One of the biggest selling points of cute aesthetics is qualities that make a design ‘baby-ish’. This means big eyes, big heads, and rounded features, making a design that is soft and, in some instances, helpless.

This design, specifically, works incredibly well with animal characters. It is why the aforementioned brands, Hello Kitty and Pokemon, have garnered such a reputation. It is also just one of the reasons that Shiba Inu (SHIB) did so well, and why so many other projects followed in its paw prints.

It is also why, as this style of meme token continues to grow and evolve, it is likely we will see Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue on its path of success in the crypto market’s next bull run.

Cuteness Is Currency- Why Big Eyes Coin has a shot in the next bull run

Another token that has adopted this cute, ‘baby-ish’ meme token design philosophy is Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

This design choice triggers a need to protect and care for the creature with this design. This has been incorporated into the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) mascot design, and with the character being directly responsible for the project, the project must be nurtured in order to care for the character himself.

This creates an incentive to invest in the project, combined with the distinctive mascot imagery that helps form a community of users united by a common goal.

All this, from a coin with no buying or selling taxes, an NFT line in the works, and incredible speed and security from the Ethereum network? What’s not to love? For those interested in getting involved, be sure to check out using code BIGE743, for a BIG token bonus.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

