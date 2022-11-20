‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants take part in jungle game show ‘Partners In Grime’

By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 November 2022 • 1:36

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The ‘Partners In Grime’ game show was the latest challenge for campmates in ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

Snake Rock had one less inhabitant this evening, Saturday, November 19, after Loose Woman presenter Charlene White became the first contestant to be evicted from this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

Mike Tindall is now the camp’s publicly-voted leader and he had to decide who would replace her on cheffing duties. Matt was chosen for the role.

All the remaining campmates headed out to the jungle clearing where they would take part in the game show ‘Partners In Grime’. Working in pairs, they had to win stars to earn meals for camp. Jill teamed up with Owen, Matt with Seann, Scarlette with Baba, Sue with Mike, and Chris with George.

They each had to answer questions about how well they knew their partner, with one star for each celeb answering correctly. A grand total of 10 stars were won, meaning they would eat well as a result.

Back in camp, Matt told Seann how he was trained to ride a horse by the legendary Italian jockey, Frankie Dettori. He also attempted – but failed due to frostbite – to reach the North Pole he revealed.

Owen and Matt had the chance to win some Dingo Dollars and finally get a snack from Kev’s ‘Deals On Wheels’. They smashed the challenge but then, their campmates failed to give the right answer again. No cheese for the camp as a result.

While Matt was out of camp, the topic of conversation turned to him. The general consensus of opinion was that even though nothing seems to faze him in the jungle, he still has his Westminster head on and is not genuine.

Ant and Dec didn’t need to make an appearance in the camp tonight as there was no public vote. Another celeb will be voted out tomorrow though, Sunday 20.

___________________________________________________________

