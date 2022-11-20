Imminent start of the works for new access to Carvajal beach

By Anna Ellis • 20 November 2022 • 16:12

Image: Benaldmadena City Council

The Councillor for Beaches, Encarnacion Cortes has announced the creation of the new access for people with reduced mobility.

The Mayor of Benalmadena, Victor Navas Perez, confirmed: “Until now the only direct access to the beach has been via stairs or the underpass that runs under Avenida del Sol, which has no pedestrian space: both options are very complicated or inaccessible for people with reduced mobility.”

“For this reason, it was a pending matter to create adapted access to this beach.”

“The project has an approximate investment of €260,000 euros”, he added.

The Councillor for Beaches confirmed: “With this new pedestrian access, Carvajal will be consolidated as one of the most attractive beaches in Benalmadena, and it will be an improvement that will allow us to opt for a new Blue Flag for the Benalmádena coastline, as we will include it in our next application for next season.”

Cortes also announced that they are awaiting the imminent arrival of new supplies for the town’s adapted beaches: “We have already awarded the contracts that will allow us to acquire new amphibians, parasols or sun loungers for these adapted beaches, material that we must renew every two or three years due to their intensive use.”

