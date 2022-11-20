Kyiv promises to investigate alleged massacre of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian troops

By Chris King • 20 November 2022 • 18:06
Image of a Russian soldier.
Credit: Kutsenko Volodymyr / Shutterstock.com
Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, today, Sunday, November 20, said that officials in Kyiv were prepared to investigate the video of Russian prisoners of war allegedly being executed by Ukrainian troops.
“Of course, the Ukrainian authorities will investigate this video”, Stefanishyna assured. She was speaking during a visit to a security forum in Halifax, Canada, as reported by CNBC. The minister added however that she thought it “very unlikely” that the published footage proves the accusations made by Russia.
On November 18, footage of the alleged massacre of Russian prisoners of war circulated on social networks. It is alleged that the video was filmed in the settlement of Makiivka, in Luhansk. This region fell under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry just two days ago, as reported by gazeta.ru.
Valery Fadeev, the head of the Human Rights Council of the Russian Federation said that this was a “demonstrative defiant crime”. The video footage is already being studied by the UN. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian military “deliberately killed” captured Russian servicemen.
