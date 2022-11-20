No more fibrocement as waterpipes are removed from three Santa Pola (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 20 November 2022 • 18:13

NEW WATERPIPES: No more repairs necessary Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA town hall intends to replace the waterpipes in the three streets.

The €850,000 contract to carry out the work in Avenida Ronda y Tamarit as well as Calle Elda and Calle Ecuador has now been put out to tender with a December 7 deadline.

The project, which is expected to begin in early 2023 and take four months to complete, will be carried out in phases, municipal sources explained.

According to the town hall, the project is necessary because the waterpipes in these three streets are made from fibrocement which contains asbestos fibres, now regarded as a health hazard. They are also obsolete, crack easily and are increasingly subject to leaks.

The tender specifications also state that the new waterpipes should have a diameter of 15 centimetres. Owing to the hardness of the local water, the existing waterpipes have a build-up of limescale which has narrowed them and is responsible for a drop in pressure when demand is at a peak, the same municipal sources said.

