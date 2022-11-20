Experts name seven symptoms that can occur one month before a heart attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 11:47

A GROUP of experts from the US believe that they have confirmed seven symptoms that can occur one month before a heart attack.

Experts at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (USA) reported that 95 per cent of participants in a trial suffered seven ‘unusual’ symptoms more than a month before their heart attacks which resolved themselves after the event.

Spanish media outlet 20minutos reported the results of the trial in an article published late on Friday, November 19, noting that it was essential that the symptoms – which went on to cause a heart attack or myocardial infarction – were acted upon as soon as possible once spotted.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences listed seven symptoms that can occur more than a month before a heart attack or myocardial infarction – which occurs when the blood supply to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually due to a blood clot.

These symptoms include sleep disturbance, shortness of breath, indigestion, anxiety, heavy or weak arms or legs, changes in thinking or loss of appetite.

Heart attacks occur when the blood supply to the heart is blocked, depriving the muscle of oxygen and potentially causing serious damage.

While early signs may vary, most patients experience feelings of tightness in the chest. Those experiencing the first signs of a heart attack will be conscious and breathing.

Cardiac arrest, however, is when the victim’s heart suddenly stops beating. It can happen quickly and without warning, and the person loses consciousness immediately.

Earlier this month, a 60-year-old British man died after suffering a heart attack on a beach in Lanzarote.

The 60-year-old is understood to have suffered a heart attack on Playa Flamingo, a beach located on the south of the island of Lanzarote on Monday, November 14.

He is believed to have been diving off the beach around midday when he became unwell.

A lifeguard attempted to help the Brit when he saw he was in difficulty, but sadly there was nothing that could be done to save the man’s life.

