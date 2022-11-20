By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 7:41

Shock as South African DJ Sumbody allegedly shot dead in Johannesburg. Image: @K_Gawddess/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Sunday, November 20 after the death of DJ Sumbody, a South African musician and business, was reported.

According to early reports, DJ Sumbody was allegedly gunned down in Woodmead, a mostly commercial suburb in the northern part of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

An official statement from his management revealed that the ‘Amapiano’ star, whose real name is Oupa John Sefoka, died in the early hours of Sunday, November 20.

“Artist and Musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his untimely death cannot be released but the artist named Oupa John Sefoka allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 November 2022,” read the statement.

“The Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult time and will release a statement in due course.”

Despite the lack of information from the management company, several local media outlets reported that Sefoka was shot and killed.

Nota Baloyi, a former music executive, reported that “DJ Sumbody got shot by his [enemies].”

Khuli Chana got shot by the cops… DJ Sumbody got shot by his opps! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) November 20, 2022

While Twitter account @MpumalangaPost shared a picture of a car riddled with bullets with the caption: “It alleged that our loved DJ Sumbody was gunned down last night with his two bodyguards at Woodmead, Gauteng.”

It alleged that our loved DJ Sumbody was gunned down last night with his two bodyguards at Woodmead, Gauteng 💔💔💔

RIP Sumbody, strength to all those who were working in his companies, Ayepyep will never be the same pic.twitter.com/0Woyz38Mqd — Mpumalanga (@MpumalangaPost) November 20, 2022

Tributes poured into social media following news of DJ Sumbody’s death.

“DJ Sumbody (born on June 9), whose real name is Oupa John Sefoka passes away early hours of the 20th of Nov 2022. May his soul rest in peace. It is believed that Oupa was shot at least 48 times while in his car,” one person wrote.

It is believed that Oupa was shot at least 48 times while in his car. — Vayolence (@Vayolence_) November 20, 2022

“RIP: DJ Sumbody. Musician Oupa John Sefoka, best known as ‘DJ Sumbody’, has died. #RIPDJSumbody,” one person said.

RIP: DJ Sumbody Musician Oupa John Sefoka, best known as 'DJ Sumbody', has died. #RIPDJSumbody pic.twitter.com/jRM9TLuojc — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 20, 2022

Another person wrote: “What a year! 💔💔 DJ Sumbody dead, shot dead in a hit, wow! Entrepreneur, owner of the Ayepyep clubs, Sumsounds Music, Amapiano pioneer.. He achieved a lot in his few years…Rest In Peace champ! #RIPDJSumbody”

What a year! 💔💔 DJ Sumbody dead, shot dead in a hit, wow! Entrepreneur, owner of the Ayepyep clubs, Sumsounds Music, Amapiano pioneer.. He achieved a lot in his few years…Rest In Peace champ! #RIPDJSumbody pic.twitter.com/xGcH99wlUk — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) November 20, 2022

“GOD please save our South African talents #RIPDjSumbody,” said another person on Twitter.

GOD please save our South African talents#RIPDjSumbody — Nomcebo Zikode (@Nomcebozikode) November 20, 2022

While another person said: “This is very heartbreaking💔 #RIPDjSumbody.”

