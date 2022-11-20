Three Meme Coins to Invest in this November: Dogecoin, Dogeliens, and Floki Inu

By EWN • 20 November 2022 • 11:54

The cryptocurrency market is an exciting place to be. Whatever the season, there is always something new to discuss, research, or analyse. 2022 has been extremely difficult for many crypto investors and traders as the bear market has presided. However, there has been a crypto boom recently, and many have come away with profits or a desire to get in on the next best investment before the bull market returns.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Dogeliens (DOGET), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are all great investment options to consider adding to your portfolio. This editorial will look at why these could be your next great crypto investment.

Dogecoin is ready to follow Elon Mars to the moon!

The father of meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE), has experienced some highs and lows this year, thanks to the macro-economic effects and its captain Elon Musk. This meme coin’s future and past cannot be separated from the multi-billionaire Musk and his erratic tweeting habits.

However, the number of times Elon Musk has made the price of Dogecoin artificially inflate by promoting Dogecoin on Twitter suggests that Dogecoin could be a good investment option. This is mainly due to recent events that saw Elon Musk finalise his purchase of Twitter, which led to a host of rumours and dreams involving Elon Musk integrating Dogecoin into the everyday mechanics of Twitter- maybe being able to buy blue ticks with DOGE? Anything is possible, and that same possibility saw Dogecoin spike 160%.

Dogeliens is set to thrive in 2023

Dogeliens (DOGET) is designed to be an attractive and fun meme coin which will continue to engage generations of investors to come. Dogeliens is currently in the first stage of its presale, so prices are low, and it’s the perfect time to buy DOGET! Dogeliens is inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE) but will be very different from the father of meme coins.

With its adorable space dog-styled logo, it is ready to attract a huge community of holders. The standout feature of Dogeliens meme coin is its planned utility; it’s motivated to educate as many people as possible about the benefits of crypto literacy, as well as provide opportunities for people to teach crypto and blockchain skills and earn crypto!

Dogeliens Tokenomics:

15% (3,750,000,000 DOGET Tokens) will be set aside for Learn to Earn

35% (8,750,000,000 DOGET Tokens) are earmarked for product development

20% (5,000,000,000 DOGET Tokens) are destined for liquidity and marketing

30% (7,500,000,000 DOGET Tokens) of Dogeliens tokens are available for purchase at presale

It’s clear that Dogeliens is putting product development first, with 35% of its tokens set aside for the future. This will put it in good stead for serving its community as best it can in the future. The real value of any meme coin lies in its products and services, which benefit its holders. Its focus on product development makes Dogeliens an exciting investment option for new and old investors, as it also promises to deliver a collection of NFTs!

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is ready to compete for the top positions

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is yet another Dogecoin spin-off, but like Dogeliens, it has innovated and created a new meme coin movement. This coin has also integrated utility and charitability into its meme coin and intends to leverage these features to become the most used cryptocurrency in the world. Its most popular feature is its Floki Inuversity.

Like Dogecoin, Floki Inu also benefited from an online relationship with Elon Musk, who boosted the price of Floki Inu when he named his puppy Shiba Inu Floki.

However, it looks like the Elon Musk charm is running out as Floki Inu has recently reverted to more sustainable marketing campaigns on the UK London underground. Unfortunately, this campaign was banned but not before its price rose by 250%.

Floki Inu is prepared to fight for its position and is likely to regroup and continue to press for world domination.

Final Thoughts

Meme coins are tenacious, and once created, they don’t give up on dreams of world domination. Dogecoin is definitely likely to grow next year, especially with Elon Musk at the helm of Twitter. Dogeliens presale is a great opportunity to make gains on your investment as it is currently still in its early stages. Finally, Floki Inu looks like it won’t give up without a fight but could be outdone by new meme coins emerging into the market like Dogeliens.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

