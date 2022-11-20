By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 9:48

Ukraine reports Russian combat losses as of November 20. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Sunday, November 20, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further two Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, November 19. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5817.

According to the latest data, another 330 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 84,210.

A further Russian tank was also destroyed as well as another Russian artillery system.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian drone which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1537. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of three Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, taking the total destroyed to 4371.

⚡ The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of November 20. About 84,210 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/yITuZtvGve — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 20, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of one more Russian tank now means Ukraine has destroyed 2886, while the destruction of one more Russian artillery system now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1868 in total.

A few days ago it was revealed that the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine had passed 83,000.

On Thursday, November 17, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence that around 400 more soldiers from Russia had reportedly been killed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, November 16.

This took the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 83,110.

