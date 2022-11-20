By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 10:35

'Zelensky has caused suffering to citizens of Ukraine' says former Japanese Prime Minister. Image: Ukraine Gov/Official

FORMER Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori said that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has caused many of his fellow citizens suffering.

Speaking to Nikkei newspaper, Mori spoke about the criticism Russian President Vladimir Putin receives for the war but how no one has said anything about Zelensky causing suffering to the citizens of Ukraine.

In an article published on Sunday, November 20, the former Japanese Prime Minister said: “Why is it that everyone criticises Russian President [Vladimir] Putin, but no one scolds Zelensky? He has caused suffering to many Ukrainians.”

Mori added: “The Japanese media practices a one-sided approach, they act in accordance with Western sources of information. I cannot shake the feeling that they only use US and European media publications.”

“The US has taken a one-sided approach” to the situation around Ukraine, the 85-year-old said.

Russian media outlet TASS shared the news of Mori’s comment, which comes after the recent 10-point peace plan put forward by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was called “unrealistic” by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The plan put forward by Zelensky involved:

Radiation safety and nuclear weapon proliferation Food safety Energy security The release of prisoners and internees Implementation of the UN charter Withdrawal of the Russian troops Cessation of hostilities and justice Ecocide and environmental protection Escalation prevention A confirmation that the war is over

Lavrov confirmed on Tuesday, November 15 that he had been in talks with the leaders of France and Germany on the conflict in Ukraine, claiming that Ukraine was being unrealistic and was also refusing to talk to Moscow.

