XRP storms the London Underground, and Big Eyes Coin takes on NYC. has the age of Crypto advertising begun?

If you live in New York City (US) or London (UK), you might have noticed something a little different.

While advertising has become a daily part of our lives, often exposing us to multiple brands throughout our commute, it is unusual to see cryptocurrency adverts.

That is about to change as the meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been spotted in Time Square, New York (11/14/22). Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency Ripple (XRP) has also been sighted on the London Underground.

The troubled history of crypto advertising in the UK and US

Just a short while ago, crypto adverts were banned left, right, and center for breaking advertising regulations.

Cryptocurrency adverts are a difficult subject among many advertising agencies, governing bodies, and consumers. Due to the volatility of digital currencies, the danger of accidentally misleading potential customers is immense.

Back in 2021, a meme currency known as Floki Inu (FLOKI) found itself banned on Transport for London (TfL) by the UK advertising watchdog for failing to outline the potential dangers of investing in crypto assets.

Likewise, in October 2022, Kim Kardashian found herself in trouble with the SEC (U.S Securities And Exchange Commission) after she failed to disclose that she was paid to promote Ethereum Max (EMAX). The fine amounts to a staggering $1.26 million, which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was able to pay.

XRP Advert pops up in The London Underground

Despite the disaster with Floki Inu (FLOKI), crypto advertising is returning to TfL.

Ripple is a payment protocol, exchange, and remittance network. One of the pioneering crypto platforms that offer crypto solutions for business.

Recently billboards and posters for the Ripple platform have appeared all over The London Underground. Showing the slogan, “Crypto means business” and “The time to innovate is always now” amid photos of semi-pixelated skyscrapers in front of a blue sky.

Big Eyes Coin takes on the city that never sleeps

On Monday, the 14th of November 2022, the adorable feline Big Eyes Coin took to Times Square to showcase its cuteness to New Yorkers.

On a gigantic electronic billboard, Big Eyes can be seen jumping into an aquarium in an attempt to take a coin out from the bottom. When it does, the cat smashes the fish tank, sending water everywhere, and holds the coin triumphantly into the air.

In line with its ocean-saving theme of order to be able to eat fish, Big Eyes Coin is a community-defi token invading the Times Square advertising space. Although still in presale, this token has been able to raise almost $10,000,000 and garner nearly 60,000 Twitter followers.

With the sole purpose of raising money for ocean sanctuaries and other charities, Big Eyes Coin is proving to be extremely successful amid the crypto winter.

Is this the start of mass Crypto Advertising?

Probably not for a while. Crypto is an unregulated financial field, and advertising must comply with varying complications and laws. Furthermore, crypto needs time to build a better name for itself following the FTX crash and the aftermath of the November 2022 crypto crash.

That being said, if Big Eyes Coin and XRP have been able to pass advertising laws, then it shows agencies believe in their security and validity. What’s more, is that these two coins believe they have what it takes to interest a more general public audience (not just crypto experts).

Only time will tell whether Ripple and Big Eyes Coin will do enough to encourage the mass adoption of their tokens with their advertising campaigns, but by the looks of things, it does seem promising.

