The 2030 Agenda moves forward in Alicante

By Anna Ellis • 21 November 2022 • 17:47

Playa de Postiguet, Alicante. Image: Alicante City Council.

The Alicante 2030 Urban Agenda, the city’s roadmap to converge with the sustainability policies of Spain and Europe, continues to take steps.

On Friday, November 19, the development phase continued with the second meeting of the thematic working groups, where a dozen municipal technicians from different areas evaluated and prioritised the projects that make up the Alicante circular, green and blue line. This is one of the five major blocks that bring together the 11 strategic lines of the Local Action Plan of the Alicante Urban Agenda 2030 (AUA2030).

Alicante circular, green and blue integrates projects along the lines of energy efficiency, mobility and zero emissions, and port-city coastline.

In the second phase, working meetings will be held with technicians from other administrations and external agents, including companies that provide essential services, while a third phase will allow the participation of citizen representatives. These meetings will be held throughout 2023.

“The Urban Agenda 2030, approved in the municipal plenary last July, aims to achieve an open, intelligent, innovative, green and inclusive city,” confirmed the councillor for Innovation and Project Coordination, Antonio Peral.

