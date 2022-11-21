UPDATE: 44 dead as horror 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Jakarta, Indonesia

By Vickie Scullard • 21 November 2022 • 11:20

Buildings evacuated after 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: EMSC/Twitter.

At least 44 dead after a horror 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Jakarta, Indonesia.

The country’s main island of Java, which has an estimated population of 150 million, was hit earlier today.

Sky News reports that the quake killed at least 46 people and injured around 700 others.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency Chief Suharyanto confirmed a hospital and boarding school had been destroyed in the quake.

BREAKING NEWS: An earthquake has hit the Indonesian island of Java killing at least killing 46 people and injuring around 700 others. Latest: https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/AmhMPO5hSn — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 21, 2022

The earthquake hit near the Indonesian capital – around 7km east of Sukabumi – at approximately 13.21 local time.

According to AFP, local official Herman Suherman said to Metro TV: “The information I got for now, in this hospital alone, nearly 20 died and at least 300 people are being treated.

“Most of them had fractures from being trapped by the ruins of buildings.”

The AFP news agency tweeted the news after the quake, originally believed to be 5.4 magnitude, was reclassified to 5.6.

They said: “Map locating the epicentre of the revised 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia on November 21.”

#UPDATE Map locating the epicentre of the revised 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia on November 21 #AFPgraphics @AFP pic.twitter.com/DzlJEfYGAj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 21, 2022

It was confirmed to be a 5.4 magnitude earthquake by EMSC, an independent scientific organisation, and provider of real-time earthquake info.

They tweeted: “Earthquake (#gempa) confirmed by seismic data. Preliminary info: M5.4 || 7 km E of #Sukabumi (#Indonesia) || 9 min ago (local time 13:21:11). Follow the thread for the updates.”

Those affected by the quake have posted on Facebook that high-rise buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

One posted: “Earthquake in Indonesia. Stay safe everyone.”

A second said: “Moderately strong #Earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia just occurred a few minutes ago.

“High-rise buildings in South Jakarta seen evacuating. No damages to buildings seen so far.”

It is not known yet whether there are any casualties.

Moderately strong #Earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia just occurred few minutes ago. High rise buildings in South Jakarta seen evacuating. No damages to buildings seen so far.. pic.twitter.com/Aec85R1qkG — Øystein L.A. (@oysteinvolcano) November 21, 2022

Earlier this month six people died after a powerful earthquake ripped through Nepal, with tremors felt in New Delhi.

The earthquake measured a magnitude 6.6 and struck Nepal early today, Wednesday, November 9, killing at least six people and destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti in its wake.

Its effects were also felt in the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said.

Five more people were seriously injured after eight houses collapsed, with each of them being rescued from the debris and rushed to hospital – including one child.

Details were confirmed by Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti, confirming an earlier figure shared by home ministry official Tulsi Rijal.

