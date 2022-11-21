A mix of yellow and orange weather alerts forecast this week for the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 1:13

Image of sign warning of bad weather. Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

The Valencian Community will see both yellow and orange alerts being issued this week according to the weather forecast from the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET.

According to the weather forecast reported by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency today, Sunday, November 20, the Valencian Community will experience a mixed bag this week.

Wet weather will replace the cold they predicted, with up to 37 Spanish provinces issued with yellow or orange warnings for wind, coastal phenomena, snow, rain and storms.

In general, this week will be characterised by the passage of successive storms and associated Atlantic frontal systems. These will cause a marked drop in temperatures and give rise to an episode of rain, strong winds and poor sea conditions between Monday 21 and Wednesday 23.

A very active Atlantic front will enter the country on Monday, moving from west to east. It will leave cloudy or overcast skies in its wake, with rain and showers occasionally accompanied by storms. The wind and waves will put Alicante, Castellon, and Valencia on yellow alert.

Monday, November 21

Cloudy or covered skies will start the day, with a probability of showers, more likely from the afternoon. These may be occasionally accompanied by storms. Minimum temperatures will rise and the wind will blow moderately to strong from the west and southwest with very strong gusts, especially inland from around midday.

Tuesday, November 22

Cloudy intervals are expected on Tuesday. Weak rainfall could affect the north of Castellon later in the day. The possibility of this occurring in other inland areas of the northern third of the community is not ruled out.

Temperatures will drop again, especially the maximums. A moderate to strong westerly wind could bring some strong gusts. AEMET has placed three provinces on orange notice due to the forecast of strong winds and coastal phenomena.

Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday 24

The unsettled weather continues on Wednesday and Thursday. Cloudy intervals will dominate, becoming more abundant in the interior of the provinces of Castellon and Valencia. Weak, scattered, and occasional rainfalls cannot be ruled out in these regions.

Temperatures will rise in general, locally more noticeable. A moderate to strong westerly wind with very strong gusts will blow mainly inland, subsiding in the afternoon.

