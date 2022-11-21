Alicante’s Carolinas Altas is now enjoying the reopening of Calle San Mateo to vehicular traffic

By Anna Ellis • 21 November 2022 • 17:30
Image: Alicante City Council
This action, together with the renovation of the Municipal Market and Avenida Padre Espla, complete the municipal initiatives promoted to modernise this populous neighbourhood in the upper area of the city.
The Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, visited Calle San Mateo and the Carolinas Altas Municipal Market on Thursday and thanked the residents and shopkeepers “for their patience in tackling these works at such a difficult time of economic and material crisis.”
The mayor expressed his confidence that “this action, together with the renovation of the Market and the renovation of Avenida Padre Espla, will contribute to modernising the image of the neighbourhood, projecting trade and activity and putting people, the residents, at the forefront.”
“The Alicante of the future is a more friendly, sustainable and greener city putting people at the centre of the public scene.”
