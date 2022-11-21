Claims that Jeffrey Epstein planned to blackmail Prince Andrew to extort the Queen Close
At least one dead,14 injured, as vehicle rams Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts

An unidentified driver rammed his vehicle into the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, injuring at least 14 people and leaving the building on the verge of collapse.

 

An unidentified driver rammed his vehicle into an Apple store in the town of Hingham, Massachusetts, this morning, Monday, November 21. At least one person was killed and around 14 more were reported to have been injured in the incident outside Boston, with four said to be critical.

The crash which occurred on Derby Street at around 11am left the crowded store on the verge of collapse after a black SUV crashed through its glass frontage. According to the Patriot Ledger, up to four people were trapped inside. Latest reports suggest that they have subsequently been rescued.

Hingham Police requested a tow truck to remove the vehicle with multiple ambulances being deployed to the scene to attend to the injured people. The publication reported that a police radio message that was picked up said that as of 11:49am, additional patients were being rejected by South Shore Hospital.

Stores on either side of the 4,000m² Apple premises were reportedly cordoned off by the police. Derby Street Shops at 92-98 Derby St. in Hingham, comprises 64 stores and restaurants. 

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

