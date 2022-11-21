By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 20:54
Tragic death in Qatar of ITV technical director in charge of World Cup coverage
Just before the start of the Group B clash between the USA and Wales this evening, Monday, November 21, ITV Sport announced the tragic death of Roger Pearce. As explained by presenter Mark Pougatch, Roger was working in Qatar as the technical director of their 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage.
“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar. ITV’s Technical Director Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup”, said Pougatch.
Mark continued: “Roger and his team are the brilliant people who bring the pictures into your homes and make it all happen. Roger was a hugely respected figure in the TV sports broadcasting industry”.
“For ITV, he’s been instrumental in the logistical planning and delivery of Rugby World Cups as well as the football World Cups and the Euros”, he shared.
“He always had a smile on his face and left a smile on your face, he was utterly dedicated, professional, charming, and hugely popular, he’ll be missed by so many people inside the industry and at home”, added Mark.
