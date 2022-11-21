By Vickie Scullard • 21 November 2022 • 8:23

Buildings evacuated after 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: EMSC/Twitter.

BUILDINGS have been evacuated after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jakarta, Indonesia.

The earthquake hit near the Indonesia capital – around 7km east of Sukabumi – at approximately 13.21 local time.

It was confirmed to be a 5.4 magnitude earthquake by EMSC, an independent scientific organisation, and provider of real-time earthquake info.

They tweeted: “Earthquake (#gempa) confirmed by seismic data. Preliminary info: M5.4 || 7 km E of #Sukabumi (#Indonesia) || 9 min ago (local time 13:21:11). Follow the thread for the updates.”

Those affected by the quake have posted on Facebook that high-rise buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

One posted: “Earthquake in Indonesia. Stay safe everyone.”

A second said: “Moderately strong #Earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia just occurred a few minutes ago.

“High-rise buildings in South Jakarta seen evacuating. No damages to buildings seen so far.”

It is not known yet whether there are any casualties.

Moderately strong #Earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia just occurred few minutes ago. High rise buildings in South Jakarta seen evacuating. No damages to buildings seen so far.. pic.twitter.com/Aec85R1qkG — Øystein L.A. (@oysteinvolcano) November 21, 2022

Earlier this month six people died after a powerful earthquake ripped through Nepal, with tremors felt in New Delhi.

The earthquake measured a magnitude 6.6 and struck Nepal early today, Wednesday, November 9, killing at least six people and destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti in its wake.

Its effects were also felt in the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said.

Five more people were seriously injured after eight houses collapsed, with each of them being rescued from the debris and rushed to hospital – including one child.

Details were confirmed by Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti, confirming an earlier figure shared by home ministry official Tulsi Rijal.

