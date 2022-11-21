Can Dogeliens drive crypto adoption with its innovative features as Polygon and Unus Sed Leo did?

By EWN • 21 November 2022 • 12:15

The soon-to-launch cryptocurrency, i.e., Dogeliens Token (DOGET), has all the hype building around its name. Now the question is whether it will replace big names in the crypto market like Polygon (MATIC) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO) from portfolios of many crypto users. Let’s delve into the following write-up to get the answer.

The Ethereum Internet – Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a blockchain-based platform that allows networks to scale and connect. It is the first well-structured, simple-to-use platform assisting infrastructure development. Polygon runs on the Ethereum blockchain, and its primary function is to connect Ethereum-based projects making it “Ethereum’s internet of blockchain’. Networks using the Polygon platform experience increase the project’s flexibility, scalability, and sovereignty while not compromising the safety, interoperability, and structural uses of the Ethereum blockchain. Moreover, unlike traditional proof-of-stake, Polygon uses a modified proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that achieves a consensus with every block. By using a consensus mechanism, it offers the transaction more fastly and cost-effective transaction processing speeds.

Key to iFinex Network – UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is the utility token that empowers the iFinex network. The coin allows Bitfinex users to save money when performing regular crypto trading. The discount depends on how much LEO the customer holds and the type of trading, i.e., crypto-to-crypto or crypto-to-stablecoin. iFinex has a token burn mechanism that purchases back UNUS SED LEO from the market every month. It aims to deflate the supply over time. Eventually, the platform will burn every last token.

Bitfinex users enjoy reduced commission fees and receive discounts on services and active multipliers. Furthermore, those discounts apply to Bitfinex and ESfinex, as both platforms operate under the iFinex umbrella.

The Meme Token offering exciting rewards – Dogeliens Token (DOGET)

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is a new metaverse gaming token in the crypto market. However, unlike its other dog-themed coins, the DOGET combines hype from its meme-loving community with utility in the non-fungible token (NFTs) and metaverse markets. The DOGET network will launch three amazing features. Firstly, Playpen is an NFT platform allowing users to mint and exchange NFTs from different sources. The DOGETs’ Pupstore is an NFT trade center, that has minted NFTs. Gamers can purchase them and utilize them in the gaming space. Lastly, the University of Barkington is an instructional platform to inform crypto users about solutions to DeFi problems and how to benefit from them.

In addition, Dogeliens metaverse allows users to participate in a rewarding play-to-earn (P2E) economy. Players are rewarded with DOGET to spend valuable time in the metaverse. They can sell their accumulated in-game crypto assets for extra income.

Buying Guide for Dogeliens Token (DOGET)

The DOGET token is available at a very low presale rate of 1 USDT for 1000 DOGET tokens during the ongoing presale. You can buy them now and avoid purchasing the tokens when its price soar. There are 25 billion tokens, watching your way to grasping some. For purchasing DOGET, visit its website and connect your crypto wallet. Choose the amount of DOGET you need and use BSC coins to make the purchase.

The Dogeliens Token (DOGET) has a higher chance of rewarding its users with big returns, keeping all the buzz built around its name. Plus, it is a community-driven platform with a plethora of NFT applications. All these attributes make DOGET to be a very appealing pick. And lastly, the DOGET presale stages also have many mouth-watering bonuses, like a 45% sign-up bonus on purchasing DOGET tokens within 10 minutes of registration. Also, buyers who purchase DOGET tokens multiple times are given 75%, 10%, and 125% bonuses on their second, third, and fourth purchases, respectively. Additionally, buying DOGET by spending $1000 will bring you 8% extra DOGET coins.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

