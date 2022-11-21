Charity fun run for Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy

By Anna Ellis • 21 November 2022 • 16:56
Image: Almeria City Council
The Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura, attended the sporting event with the company of Francisco Manrique, organiser of the Duchenne Association race.
After the start of the race, which took place in Calle Olula de Castro, both runners and walkers covered a distance of about 6 kilometres.
Juanjo Segura said: “It is a new popular race that Almeria is hosting in order to support the lines of research into the disease. It is a joy to see the people of Almeria joining this cause and, therefore, we are proud to continue supporting this type of event, already consolidated in our sports calendar.”
Francisco Manrique, the organiser of the solidarity race, said: “This event generates funds, which are the profits obtained from the race. It is a grain of sand among the many other tasks that are carried out throughout Spain by affected families but it all helps.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.