Costa del Sol NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa del Sol

By Betty Henderson • 21 November 2022 • 18:19

Costa del Sol NIBS: Your quick weekly news briefing

Reunion relief

Delight in a Marbella hospital after a Senegalese father was reunited with his terminally-ill son at the Costa del Sol hospital. Authorities fast-tracked a visa for Ablaye to fly in from Dakar and say goodbye to his terminally-ill son, Cheick.

Sustainable construction

Members of Marbella’s construction industry discussed the transition to sustainable energy at a meeting on November 21. The sectors now uses more renewable energy than ever before due to energy supply shortages partially caused the war in Ukraine.

Handling honours

Iberia is tipped for success airport operator Aena’s baggage handling contest after recently striking a deal between unions and bosses. Iberia will still have to compete with handling masters Swissport, Atlántica and Aviapartner for the prize of €500 million.

Language learners

Language tourism is a large source of income on the Costa del Sol according to a new report that found that around 19,000 language students spend extended periods in the region every year, thanks to lesson quality and leisure opportunities.

Mafia bust

A striking international police operation helped to detain a member of the Italian mafia on November 18. Police acted fast to arrest wanted criminal Davide Pasquali between Fuengirola and Malaga after a search and arrest warrant was issued by Rome.

Tourism trends

Preliminary data released by regional tourism organisation Aehcos has revealed that Mijas and Malaga city have been the most popular destinations in the first portion of November. Aehcos expects Mijas to record better hotel occupancy than 2019 this month.