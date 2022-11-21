Employment in Torremolinos soars as the tourism industry recovers

By Betty Henderson • 21 November 2022 • 11:55

Tourists return in droves to Torremolinos, boosting employment figures

Employment EXCELLENCE in Torremolinos as new figures for the month of October reveal a boost in employment in the town. Despite uncertainty in financial markets and economic turmoil, employment in Torremolinos is up by more than 3 per cent.

Data for the month of October released by the regional Junta de Andalucía government on November 18 showed that employment in Torremolinos has improved compared with the same month last year. Around 1000 more local residents have found employment, bringing the town’s unemployment figures to 5,595 compared with 6,564 last October.

The report also highlighted an increase in the number of people actively seeking employment, with 1,292 further people joining the social security register, bringing the total local social security affiliate figure to 21,581.

The improved employment figures show the success of the council’s strategy to extend the tourism period to attract tourists all year round, reducing economic instability from seasonal tourism. The town is also recording a successful recovery from the pandemic, with an 85 per cent room occupancy rate in hotels during October.