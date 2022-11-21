Employment injection to make ’empadronamiento’ registration more efficient in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 21 November 2022 • 14:32

Marbella’s Foreign Office is set to be bolstered by a wave of new youth employees

A WIN-WIN initiative from Marbella City Council will see a boost in youth employment while helping foreign residents to register in the city. The council launched a campaign on November 18 which will use European funds to create employment.

Young employees are set to work in the local department of the Foreign Office to register local foreign people as residents. Expats will benefit from the programme, as the increased workforce is set to improve the efficiency of the ‘empadronamiento’ resident registration system.

Announcing the scheme, Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz explained the need for more employees saying “This campaign will have sweeping benefits for the whole city, especially considering our large expatriate community. More than 30 per cent of people registered as residing in the city, or 49,283 people are expatriates”.

Muñoz added “We want to encourage foreign residents to continue registering their residence using this service and highlight the importance of this for the council”.

The scheme which is funded using money from the European ‘Youth Now’ project will also create employment for young people in other sectors, including security, rubbish collection and cleaning services.