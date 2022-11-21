Football fans mourn tragic death of 27-year-old former international after he jumps from a building

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 19:59

Karim Gazzetta, the former Swiss international allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in the city of Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Former Swiss international Karim Gazzetta was confirmed by the portal Klix.ba to have died today, Monday, November 21. The 27-year-old reportedly committed suicide by jumping from a building on Kneza Viseslava Street in the city of Mostar in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Gazzetta signed for the current Bosnian Premier League champions HSK Zrinjski Mostar earlier this summer from Xamax. Ljudevit Maric, a spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the news. The player apparently jumped from the eighth floor of a building.

Mostar Police Department attended the location of the incident and subsequently launched an investigation, as reported by sarajevotimes.com.

The talented young player was capped by Switzerland at every age level up to the Under-20s and had initially been identified as one of the country’s biggest prospects. He started his football career with FC Servette, also turning out for Winterthur, Lausanne and Xamax.

After recovering from an injury he had arrived at Zrinjski with, Gazzetta suffered another injury in his first game that ruled him out for the first half of the Bosnian season. The club’s coach, Sergej Jakirovic lauded him as a brilliant acquisition for the side.

