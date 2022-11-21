Infoca declares forest fire in Uleila del Campo municipality of Almeria

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 19:10

Image of the fire declared in the Uleila del Campo municipality of Almeria. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

A forest fire has been declared by Infoca in the municipality of Uleila del Campo in Almeria.

Infoca declared a forest fire this evening, Monday, November 21, in the Almeria municipality of Uleila del Campo. A post on their official Twitter profile at 5:40pm reported that they had deployed resources to the location to tackle the blaze.

39 specialised forest firefighters were supported by two fire appliances and a cargo plane. An operations technician and an environmental officer were also dispatched.

🔴 DECLARADO #IFUleilaDelCampo (Almería).

Medios: 1 avión de carga en tierra, 2 autobombas, 39 bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de Operaciones y 1 agente de Medio Ambiente. pic.twitter.com/kFhf2MbCzk — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 21, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.