Claims that Jeffrey Epstein planned to blackmail Prince Andrew to extort the Queen Close
Trending:

Infoca declares forest fire in Uleila del Campo municipality of Almeria

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 19:10

Image of the fire declared in the Uleila del Campo municipality of Almeria. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

A forest fire has been declared by Infoca in the municipality of Uleila del Campo in Almeria.

 

Infoca declared a forest fire this evening, Monday, November 21, in the Almeria municipality of Uleila del Campo. A post on their official Twitter profile at 5:40pm reported that they had deployed resources to the location to tackle the blaze.

39 specialised forest firefighters were supported by two fire appliances and a cargo plane. An operations technician and an environmental officer were also dispatched.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading