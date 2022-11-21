By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 2:29
Image of Dmitry Medvedev.
Credit: Telegram Dmitry Medvedev
After Ukrainian officials claimed on Sunday, November 20, that their forces would soon liberate Crimea, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, and former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, responded by calling Kyiv “simply a Russian city”.
Posting on his official Telegram channel, the politician wrote: “Sometimes you have to respond to the statements of the enemy not only diplomatically or in some allegorical way. There are different cockroaches breeding in Kyiv’s insectarium, constantly threatening to ‘return Crimea'”.
He continued: “Well, the goals are clear: to cheer up the tame insects around and show the owner of the insectarium that they are still very capable of cockroach runs for a piece of food. Almost like the cockroach-favourite Janichar in the play ‘The Run’ by the famous Kievan Michael Bulgakov”.
“So I want to remind them of the immutable facts:
1. Kyiv is the capital of ancient Russia.
2. Kyiv is a major Little Russian city within the Russian Empire.
3. Kyiv is the republican capital as part of the USSR.
And finally, Kyiv is simply a Russian city, which has always thought and spoken in Russian. To make it abundantly clear, what and how should be returned”, he concluded.
In a previous post, the deputy chairman of the Security Council said that the world was “tired” of the Kyiv regime and especially “of the neurotic Zelensky”, as reported by 1prime.ru.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
