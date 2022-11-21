Netherlands to cull around 29,000 chickens after highly infectious strain of bird flu detected

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 20:31

Around 27,000 chickens will be culled after a highly infectious strain of bird flu was detected on a farm in the village of Koudum in the Netherlands.

A 3km protection zone has been set up around the farm located 100kms (62 miles) west of the city of Groningen in the north of Holland. In a statement from the Dutch government, it was confirmed that an additional seven farms in the vicinity have also had a transport ban imposed on them.

Following dozens of cases earlier in the country earlier this year, today’s news makes it the sixth case of avian flu in November and the third one in the last few days. According to data from Dutch food safety authorities last month, Since October 26, 2021, at least six million birds have been culled in Holland.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the virus has caused major disruption to European supply chains in recent months. Commercial flocks of chickens, ducks, turkeys, and geese can be affected by this highly infectious variant of the virus that causes rapid illness and death.

