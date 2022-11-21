Palma’s Christmas and Epiphany Fair (Fira de Nadal i Reis) has now opened its doors

By Anna Ellis • 21 November 2022 • 16:40

Image: Mallorca City Council

The fair will remain open until January 6 from 10:00.AM until 9:00.PM.

This year there will be a total of 194 stalls, which is 62 more than last year. The increase is possible thanks to the completion of the covid-19 health measures, which have made it possible to increase the space occupied with more booths, recovering the distribution of before the pandemic. In some places, such as the Placa Major, the number of stalls has increased from 14 in 2021 to the current 50.

The aim of the Fair is to maintain Christmas traditions and promote crafts, especially those products that bring originality and uniqueness, or that have special value from an environmental, social and solidarity point of view.

As usual, the markets on the Rambla, via Roma, Placa d’Espanya and Placa de la Porta Pintada will sell ceramics, leather, engravings, jewellery, metalwork, textiles, art, as well as food products and much much more!

