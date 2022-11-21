Report on Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B: Wales v USA

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 22:08

Image of the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022. Credit: Zahid Alam Art/Shutterstock.com

Wales competed in the World Cup for the first time in 64 years taking on the USA in the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

The players from Rob Page’s Wales team stepped onto the turf at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the city of Ar-Rayyan today, Monday, November 21, knowing they were participating in a historic occasion for their country. For the first time in 64 years, a Welsh team was competing in the World Cup.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 As we stand on the brink of history find out how we got here. 📺 Watch The Road to Qatar on RedWall+. ✏️ Sign-up for free and start watching now: https://t.co/bftuyGQ8T5 #ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/2LiP9D1FNR — FA WALES (@FAWales) November 21, 2022

Today’s Group B opener against the USA looked to already be a critical game after England romped to a 6-2 victory over Iran earlier this afternoon in the same group. The good news for the fans was that captain Gareth Bale was declared fit, as was Aaron Ramsey. Unfortunately, influential midfielder Joe Allen was still struggling to shake off an injury.

Bale’s fitness is crucial to this Welsh team, and he comes into the tournament after really only getting match time as a substitute for Los Angeles FC in the MLS this season.

From the start, the American players seemed to be on a mission, not allowing the Welsh a second of breathing space. It was all USA and the inevitable occurred in the 34th minute when Timothy Weah latched onto a pass from Christian Pulisic and finished beautifully to give his team the lead.

A change at halftime saw Rob Page bring Kieffer Moore on for Dan James. His tactical change had an instant effect on the match, with the Welsh suddenly finding themselves pressing as the big forward caused all sorts of problems for the USA defenders.

In the 81st minute, Gareth Bale was brought down by Tim Ream and the stage was set for the Welsh captain to once again perform another one of his great feats for his country. He stepped up and calmly smashed the penalty kick into the top corner of the goal to draw Wales level.

Ten minutes of added time were given by the Qatari referee giving both teams the chance to net a winner but it ended all square at 1-1. Next up for Wales is Iran on Friday 25, while the USA tackle England.

___________________________________________________________

