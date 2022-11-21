Report on Qatar World Cup Group A: Senegal v The Netherlands

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 November 2022 • 19:22

Image of the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022. Credit: Zahid Alam Art/Shutterstock.com

African Cup of Nations winners Senegal took on Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side in the Al Thumama Stadium in Group A of the Qatar World Cup.

What looked like being an exciting clash took place this afternoon, Monday, November 21, in Group A of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Louis van Gaal’s highly-fancied Netherlands side took on Senegal, the current holders of the African Cup of Nations in the Al Thumama stadium in Doha.

Some big names lined up in both teams with Senegal starting with Chelsea pair goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye featured in midfield, along with Leicester City’s Nampalys Mendy and Cheikhou Kouyate from Nottingham Forest. Sadly, they lost Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane to injury.

Louis van Gaal has a wealth of talent available to him. His defence was strong, with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake from Manchester City, and Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt. Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong started in midfield, with fellow Nou Camp star Memphis Depay on the bench.

The first 45 minutes was something of a non-event and it took until the 84th minute for the Dutch to finally make the crucial breakthrough. Frenkie de Jong chipped the ball forward and PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo was quick enough to beat Mendy to the ball and headed it into the net.

Nine minutes into added time, Ajax star Davy Klaasen, latched onto a ball from fellow substitute Memphis Depay to clinch a 2-0 victory and sent the sea of orange-clad supporters into a frenzy.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.