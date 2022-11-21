Safepal (SFP) is up by 73%, Orbeon Protocol soars with 125% growth during the presale

By EWN • 21 November 2022 • 9:30

This month we saw the second biggest cryptocurrency exchange FTX come crashing down. Safepal (SFP) is a decentralised wallet with its utility token SFP that rallied more than 73%, as it directly benefited from FTXs crash. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is shaking up the venture capital sector, quickly selling out during phase 1 of their public presale. ORBN’s price has increased by 125% since the start of the presale.

Safepal (SFP) benefited from FTXs crash

SafePal, one of the most popular off-chain wallet options, is now available to all Binance app users. Online trading companies are constantly integrating blockchain and Web3 creation. SafePal, powered by the SFP token launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and released through Binance LaunchPad, provides customers with a full end-to-end crypto wallet experience.

The SFP token is the native cryptocurrency that drives the SafePal ecosystem. Safefpal was the 18th project to start on the Binance Launchpad, which introduced a new launchpad format this time. Binance chose a new Launchpad subscription mechanism in which BNB holders could commit BNB to the SafePal token launch event. The number of Safepal tokens distributed was determined by “the ratio of their committed BNB to the total committed BNB by all participating users.”

The SafePal token benefited from the failure of both the FTX exchange and the FTX token. The collapse helped decentralised wallets since the SafePal wallet works as a mediator, linking different blockchains through its nodes. Since the FTX crisis, the price of SFP has increased by more than 73%.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already more than doubled in value

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralised investment platform that benefits investors and startups. Orbeon protocol disrupts the traditional venture capital market, in which only a few wealthy individuals and large firms can invest in the next unicorn startup. Orbeon protocol (ORBN) allows anyone to invest in promising firms that would otherwise not have the exposure to engage with relevant groups and collect funding.

Businesses can use Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to generate funds quickly and at a lesser cost while connecting directly with the community through Orbeon Protocol’s NFTs as a service. Orbeon Protocol allows everyday investors to purchase fractionalised NFTs, representing equity in a startup, for as low as $1.

Orbeon Protocol provides investors with a marketplace of approved real-world enterprises seeking finance while bridging the web3 gap. As well as this, Orbeon Protocol employs a ‘Fill or Kill’ mechanism inherent in the smart contract. This ensures that investors receive their money if a project fails to raise the required amount.

The native utility token ORBN powers the Orbeon ecosystem. Staking, governance, trading cost savings, cashback rewards, priority access to upcoming funding rounds, and access to special investor groups are all elements of the ORBN token.

With so many advantages over traditional venture capital investment, it’s easy to see why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has become one of the space’s most talked-about ideas. Orbeon Protocol’s presale is selling out fast, with ORBN currently trading at $0.009. Analysts have made multiple projections for the token, and many experts expect the price of ORBN to reach $0.24 by the end of the presale.

