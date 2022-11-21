‘Supernatural’ actress dies after leukaemia diagnosis aged 47

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 November 2022 • 17:03

The ‘Supernatural’ actress, Nicki Aycox, died last week according to her family although they did not provide the cause of death.

According to CNN on Monday, November 21 the actress who played Meg Masters in the series, had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, had revealed the online saying: “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side.

“Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

The creator of the show Eric Kripke took to Twitter to write, “Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

Aycox, who revealed her leukaemia diagnosis back in 2021, said at the time: “I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo.”

Throughout her illness Aycox shared updates on social media outlining her treatment and her state of health. Fans say it provided real insight into her determination, strength and sense of humour.

Another young star has died with the Supernatural actress passing away aged 47.

