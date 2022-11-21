‘Supernatural’ actress dies after leukaemia diagnosis aged 47

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 November 2022 • 17:03
Nixki Aycox - Credit S Bukley / Shutterstock.com
According to CNN on Monday, November 21 the actress who played Meg Masters in the series, had been diagnosed with leukaemia.
Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, had revealed the online saying: “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side.
“Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”
The creator of the show Eric Kripke took to Twitter to write, “Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”
Aycox, who revealed her leukaemia diagnosis back in 2021, said at the time: “I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo.”
Throughout her illness Aycox shared updates on social media outlining her treatment and her state of health. Fans say it provided real insight into her determination, strength and sense of humour.
Another young star has died with the Supernatural actress passing away aged 47.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.