Terrorist group Al-Qaeda calls for its supporters to wage ‘jihad’ against Qatar World Cup attendees

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 0:40

Image of the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022. Credit: Zahid Alam Art/Shutterstock.com

Al-Qaeda urged its supporters to wage a ‘jihad’ against all the people who attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A statement released by the terrorist group Al-Qaeda today, Sunday, November 20, on the opening day of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, called for a ‘jihad’ to be waged by its followers against those attending the tournament.

According to the Daily Star, journalist Wassim Nasr reported on the terror group’s message. A translation of the statement read: “Their acts are alien to our conservative societies and our Muslim peoples. Only they (Muslims) can do their jobs by stoning them”.

Referring to the West, it continued: “They are now bringing down other types of cultural invasion, another type of destructive intellectual war.”.

“One of their most important goals is to revive the heritage of lots of people in the region by reviving pornography and normalising the vice of homosexuality while working hard to restore as much as possible of the leftover ‘pornographic’ historical monuments of the Red Flag in Mecca, and to revive the national heritage of those who have taken them”, it added.

An invasion of the Arabian peninsula was underway by ‘Zionist-Crusaders’ claimed the group. They laid the responsibility for this firmly at the feet of Middle Eastern countries. One of Al-Qaeda’s regional branches also issued messages yesterday, Saturday 19, in which they encouraged the world to ignore the World Cup.

By staging the tournament in Qatar it was allowing LGBTQ+ people, Israelis, and others who ‘target Muslim values’ to enter the Arabian Peninsula the group insisted. One of the world’s biggest sporting events was described by them as a ‘pornographic campaign against Mohamed’.

