By Anna Ellis • 21 November 2022 • 15:05

Image: Marbella City Council

Marbella threw itself into the fight against cancer on Sunday, November 20, during the tenth edition of the Mara Rosa Solidarity Run, organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

Supporters turned up in their droves and the event saw a tremendous turnout of more than 3,000 participants.

At the start of the walk which covered four kilometres from the Avenida del Mar to the Adolfo Suarez Conference and Exhibition Centre, the mayoress, Angeles Munoz, highlighted the work of the AECC “in its work both in prevention and in care once the disease is detected”.

The mayoress added: “Today we must congratulate the president of the AECC in Marbella, Santiago Gomez-Villares, his board of directors and all the volunteers for the success of this event to raise awareness of this disease. The organisation are always there when they are needed, just like our citizens who have once again come up to the mark at an important event”.

The head of the association, Eduardo Ceballos Fernandez, said he was “happy and moved by the response of the town and its residents, on whom the success of this initiative depends.”

