The second contestant booted out of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is ……

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 0:01

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

Scarlette became the second contestant to leave the camp in this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

Sunday, November 20, on ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ saw Matt Hancock down at the creek with Seann and Baba. Matt recalled the time he rode a horse to victory in his very first race after being taught by champion jockey, Frankie Dettori He also revealed his struggle with dyslexia.

Tonight’s trial was the famous drinking challenge in which two celebs have to down a variety of disgusting concoctions. Matt and Jill put themselves up for this one. They visited Ant and Dec in the jungle’s concealed ‘Speak Uneasy’ club. Both of them were amazing, finishing all 10 drinks they were served, which meant 10 meals for camp.

Back in Snake Rock, Mike Tindall read out a notice that informed the camp of the ‘Hanging In The Balance’ challenge in which they could receive their ‘letters from home’. There was a time limit of 60 minutes to complete the challenge.

Each of them was given a wooden block with another celeb’s face on it. They had to take turns walking across a wobbly beam placed just above the ground and place the block on a series of yellow lines. After all the contestants had taken part, each block remaining on the beam would win the letter for the corresponding celebrity.

The problem was that as soon as they attempted to walk, the beam wobbled and any blocks that had already been placed would vibrate off and onto the ground.

The contestants split into three teams, with George, Sue, and Chris going first. They eventually decided it was too difficult and retired to allow the next team to have a go. Matt, Baba, and Seann suffered the same problem although Matt did manage to place two blocks.

Jill, Scarlett and Owen took over with 37 minutes left. Once they got the hang of it, they smashed it and placed all 10 blocks on the beam. That meant everybody would get their letter from home, which is always a very emotional moment in the show.

Ant and Dec walked into camp to announce the name of the next celeb to leave the jungle. The viewers voted for Scarlette, so after 16 days in the jungle, she became the second one to leave.

