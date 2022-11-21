Turkish President Erdogan accuses Moscow of not fulfilling the 2019 Sochi agreement

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 17:57

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: [email protected]

Moscow has not fulfilled the terms of the 2019 Sochi agreement said Turkish President Erdogan as he justified his military carrying out attacks in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today, Monday, November 21, that Ankara launched an air operation in Syria and Iraq after Russia’s ‘refusal’ to comply with the 2019 Sochi agreement. Moscow failed to fulfil promises to withdraw Kurdish formations from the border of the republic he accused in an interview with CNN Turk upon his return from Qatar.

According to him, the Turkish side has repeatedly warned Moscow about this. “Moscow has not fulfilled and refuses to fulfil its duty”, the Turkish leader stressed.

Erdogan also added that he had warned Russia that Turkey did not intend to be ‘silent’ against terrorism. His country would take the necessary measures if the Russian side did not fulfil its obligation to cleanse the region of terrorists he warned.

“So, we struck and eliminated 12 terrorist nests in Kobani. Turkey will not hold back, this anti-terrorist operation both from the air and from the ground will continue”, Erdogan continued.

In the same interview, Erdogan said that he had not yet discussed the Turkish air operation in northern Syria and Iraq with either Russian President Vladimir Putin or American leader Joe Biden.

On November 20, the Turkish Ministry of Defence announced Operation Claw-Sword. Ankara believed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in Syria was involved in the terrorist attack in the centre of Istanbul, which occurred on November 13.

In just one day of operation, the Turkish armed forces destroyed 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots in Syria, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.