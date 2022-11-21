WATCH: Incredible video shows New York state hit by worst snowstorm in 20 years

By Vickie Scullard • 21 November 2022 • 13:47

WATCH: Incredible video show New York state hit by worst snowstorm in 20 years. Credit: AFP/Twitter.

Incredible scenes show the New York state of Buffalo hit by the worst snowstorm it has seen in 20 years.

The footage, which has been shared on social media by AFP news agency, shows the extent of the New York state’s snowstorm coverage, which has brought much of the community to a standstill.

Many cars can be seen standing in a row covered by the metre-high blast, while snow ploughs can be seen driving on the main roads in an attempt to clear them so that cars can get through.

One woman, shovelling snow on her street, says, “there is nothing we can do, this is mother nature.”

The state government has asked residents to be “prudent” after more than a metre of snow fell on the city.

The resident continued: “We have got to hang in there, pray to god, do what we have to do. Be in the house, be safe, and listen to the news.

“What they said is true, don’t go out because people die.”

In Spain, just two areas of the mainland will escape 100km hour winds as the country is put under alert, with one area likely to be hit with snow.

Those two areas are Extremadura and La Rioja, with the Canary Islands also not affected.

The rest of the country is under alert for winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, especially in the northern half, reports EFE. Elsewhere the Cantabrian coast will be hit with seven-metre waves, as well as heavy rain and snow.

They tweeted: “Except for the Canary Islands, Extremadura, and La Rioja, the rest of the country is under alert for winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, especially in the northern half.

“There will be waves of up to 7 meters on the Cantabrian coast, as well as heavy rain and snow.”

