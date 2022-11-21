By Vickie Scullard • 21 November 2022 • 9:15

Weather warning as Spain under alert for 100km hour winds and snow. Credit: raul villalon/Shutterstock.com.

Just two areas of mainland Spain to escape 100km hour winds as the country is put under alert, with one area likely to be hit with snow.

Those two areas are Extremadura and La Rioja, with the Canary Islands also not affected.

The rest of the country is under alert for winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, especially in the northern half, reports EFE.

Elsewhere the Cantabrian coast will be hit with seven-metre waves, as well as heavy rain and snow.

They tweeted: “Except for the Canary Islands, Extremadura, and La Rioja, the rest of the country is under alert for winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, especially in the northern half.

“There will be waves of up to 7 meters on the Cantabrian coast, as well as heavy rain and snow.”

Salvo Canarias, Extremadura y La Rioja, el resto del país se encuentra bajo alerta por vientos de hasta 100 kilómetros por hora, especialmente en la mitad norte. Habrá olas de hasta 7 metros en la cornisa cantábrica, además de lluvia intensa y nieve. pic.twitter.com/sTDWNRbv9Z — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 21, 2022

The Valencian Community will see both yellow and orange alerts being issued this week according to the weather forecast from the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET.

According to the weather forecast reported by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency yesterday, Sunday, November 20, the Valencian Community will experience a mixed bag this week.

Wet weather will replace the cold they predicted, with up to 37 Spanish provinces issuing yellow or orange warnings for wind, coastal phenomena, snow, rain, and storms.

In general, this week will be characterised by the passage of successive storms and associated Atlantic frontal systems. These will cause a marked drop in temperatures and give rise to an episode of rain, strong winds, and poor sea conditions between Monday 21 and Wednesday 23.

