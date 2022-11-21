What is the best time to book a sailing holiday for 2023? Right Now! | Sailing Black Friday Deals

By EWN • 21 November 2022 • 17:55

Undeniably, the best time to book a sailing trip is during black Friday. Your wallet will thank you as you enjoy unforgettable adventures at an affordable cost.

If you decide to book your sailing holiday during black Friday, you’re at an incredible advantage because, as each year goes by, sailing black Friday deals become more accessible. Furthermore, there are so many attractive offers you can choose from.

Here are some of the things we’ll be covering as you read our detailed guide:

Why you should look into sailing black Friday deals.

The best sailing deals to choose from during black Friday.

Why Black Friday Sailing Deals are worth looking into

If you’re an avid sailor who relishes exploring different coastal waters, you need to book your holiday now! Here’s why:

1. Black Friday Discounts

With each passing year, black Friday sailing discounts get more enticing. Depending on your specific budget or sailing preferences, you’ll be able to find the best deal as you prepare for your 2023 sailing trip. You can make a head start now to ensure you save a large amount of money and still enjoy unimaginably beautiful experiences as you cruise through your dream destination.

At Boataround, we offer up to a 40% discount on expenses if you book your 2023 sailing holiday with us. The offer ends in 7 days, so it’s best to take advantage of the opportunity now!

Source: istock.com/ BraunS

2. Larger Selections of Boats

The sailing black Friday sale allows you to select the type of boat you want in advance. Currently, there are a variety of boats to pick from, allowing you to find exactly what you need for your upcoming trip.

Furthermore, the best boats are primarily booked in advance so sailors can enjoy the best features and experiences. 36% of boats are usually sold out during the following season. Therefore, it’s best to book now to avoid future disappointments.

Source: istock.com/Art Wager

3. A wider choice of destinations

Most sailors overlook booking destinations in advance, but it’s just as important as booking a boat earlier. As you book your next destination during black Friday, you’ll be able to secure the deal at an affordable rate.

Unlike waiting until the last minute when the destination and mode of transportation are already minimal to pick from.

istock.com/KenanOlgun

4. More Free Dates to Pick From

If you have specific dates in mind, it’s best to book your 2023 holiday during sailing black Friday deals. The more you wait, the lower the chances of getting the dates you want to enjoy your cruise.

Also, booking in advance is advantageous if you want to sail in large groups of people because matching specific dates with large groups can be difficult. It’s best to book now to avoid these frustrations in the near future.

5. Flights are cheaper

The best time to book flights is during black Friday. You’ll be able to save a chunk of money as you travel to your desired destination.

The Best Black Friday Sailing Deals

At Boataround, we care about your sailing experience and understand how expensive the expenses can be. With our special deals, you can cruise affordably to your dream destination.

FAQs

How long do I have until the sailing black Friday deals end?

The offer will end in 10 days. Therefore, you still have time to book your 2023 sailing holiday.

Who can I speak to if I want to book my sailing trip?

You can contact our sailing assistants for more details on how to book your 2023 sailing trip at an affordable cost.

