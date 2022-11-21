World Cup culinary creations on display at San Pedro Restaurant Week

By Betty Henderson • 21 November 2022 • 13:59

Local restauranteurs are offering World Cup themed menus this week during San Pedro Restaurant Week

TANTALISING treats are on offer this week at the San Pedro Restaurant Week in San Pedro Alcántara. The fifth edition of the food festival is taking place from November 21 until 27, with 20 local restaurants on board.

The festival has been organised by Marbella City Council and Apymespa business organisation. Launching the event on November 16, local Deputy Mayor Javier García announced that this year’s event will be World Cup themed, as it coincides with the international football tournament in Qatar.

García praised the variety in businesses taking part, both from different regions of the country and the world “This event undoubtedly enriches San Pedro Alcántara’s cuisine”.

Member of Apymespa’s Board of Directors, Laura Alonso shared her excitement for the World Cup theme “In our restaurant Arai, we’ve created three tapas options from the countries Spain is facing in the first round, as well as a takeaway option so people can enjoy our food while watching the matches”.

Another local restaurant owner, Alberto Leal said his restaurant will offer specialised menus featuring dishes from countries competing on each day of the week.