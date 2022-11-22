AEA study reveals the two most dangerous points on roads in Malaga province

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 3:16

Image of a Guardia Civil Traffic Officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

According to a study researched by Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) on Monday, November 21, the two most dangerous points on the roads of Malaga province are in Maro and Antequera.

Their findings were established after taking into account the one-kilometre sections of the roads of the State Network that have an Average Hazard Index (IPM) in the last five years equal to or greater than 100.

Those were the points that had a danger index ten times higher than the national average (the average IPM on the roads in 2019 was 9.5).