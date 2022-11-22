AEA study reveals the two most dangerous points on roads in Malaga province

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 3:16
According to a study researched by Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) on Monday, November 21, the two most dangerous points on the roads of Malaga province are in Maro and Antequera.
Their findings were established after taking into account the one-kilometre sections of the roads of the State Network that have an Average Hazard Index (IPM) in the last five years equal to or greater than 100.
Those were the points that had a danger index ten times higher than the national average (the average IPM on the roads in 2019 was 9.5).
The study concluded that the most dangerous point on conventional Spanish roads was at Km245 of the N-2, in Zaragoza. It had a danger index that exceeded the national average by 686 times.
Malaga province does not appear in the rankings until 158th place. This point was at Km302 of the N-340, located in the section that runs along the cliffs of Maro-Cerro Gordo. According to AEA, this point – with one accident and one victim – presents an IPM of 244.6.
In the previous kilometre, with three accidents that totalled four victims, the index was established at 172.9, placing this section in position 289 on the national table.
Antequera region had the third most dangerous point in the province. Specifically, it was at Km115 of the N-331, located near the aerodrome in Los Llanos de Antequera. In this case, the report indicated an accident with a victim with an IPM of 171.1, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
