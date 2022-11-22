And the third contestant voted out of the jungle on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is …

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 0:14

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver was the third ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant to be voted out of the jungle.

There was chaos at Snake Rock after Scarlette became the second contestant to be voted out of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’. Following the earlier departure of Charlene, she was the camp’s second main chef to depart and now Owen was left on his own to cook for everybody – and, he burned the rice!

Tonight, Monday, November 21, saw the ‘Boiling Point’ trial revisited. This was the task that Chris Moyles had failed so miserably on. The campmates had to decide who was going to tackle it and Owen volunteered.

Just as Chris had to, Owen needed to find four spanners and then navigate his way through a series of water-filled tunnels and bug-infested spaces, collecting stars along the way. The young soap star smashed it and got all nine stars to make sure the camp would be well-fed again.

Seann and Baba headed out of camp to compete in the game show ‘Catch My Match’. The pair had to match images of famous people with clues given on the telephone. Baba took the calls while Seann made his way across a wobbly rope bridge to collect the photos.

They eventually won the Dingo Dollars and set off to meet Kev and his ‘Deals On Wheels’. The celebs in Snake Rock finally answered the question correctly and got one love heart each for their endeavour.

Dinner for nine people thanks to Owen’s efforts consisted of bay prawns, which were thoroughly enjoyed by everybody.

Ant and Dec entered the camp to announce the results of the viewers’ voting. Sue was informed that she is the next person to leave the jungle and she was thrilled.

