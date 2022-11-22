Another great Latin American singer has died aged 79

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 November 2022 • 7:59

Pablo Milanés - Credit Ticketmaster

The great Latin American singer Pablo Milanés passed away in Madrid in the early hours of Tuesday, November 22.

A statement on the singer, songwriter and teacher’s social media pages said: “With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform that the teacher Pablo Milanés has died this morning of November 22 in Madrid.

“We deeply appreciate all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult times (…) It will remain eternally in our memory,” wields a statement released on the artist’s social networks.”

The 79-year-old Cuban born musician died after being hospitalized suffering from a type of blood cancer, with his health having deteriorated badly over the last three months.

According to La Vanguardia, Milanés moved to Madrid after failing to receive treatment for the illness in his home country.

Milanés, two-time Grammy winner and a recipient of the statuette for musical excellence was due hit the road with shows scheduled in Pamplona, Mexico City and Santo Domingo.

The great Latin American singer will long be remembered for his love songs like ‘Yolanda’, ‘El breve espacio’ or ‘Ámame como soy’, which combined Latin music with other genres that covered jazz, rumba, bolero or others.

