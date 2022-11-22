Average price of electricity will SKYROCKET in Spain on Wednesday, November 23

By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 21:27

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, November 23, the average price of electricity in Spain will rise by 33 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 33 per cent on Wednesday, November 23, compared to this Tuesday 22. Specifically, it will stand at €86.86/MWh.

According to provisional data from the market operator Iberian Energy (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of light in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €90.53/MWh tomorrow.

Wednesday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm, at €160/MWh, while the minimum for the day will be €4.11/MWh between 3am and 5am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €-3.67/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate, which is negative for the eighth consecutive day.

___________________________________________________________

