Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief

By Betty Henderson • 22 November 2022 • 13:37

News in Brief: Your guide to this week's news stories in Axarquía

Glorious grapes

Axarquía’s iconic grapes were the star of the show at the INTUR Valladolid International Tourism Fair. Axarquía agricultural representatives aimed to boost agricultural tourism at the fair, showcasing the ‘exquisite’ grapes, perfect for eating or turning into amazing wines.

Drought action

The local Partido Popular conservative political party has vowed to combat drought in Torre del Mar using more advanced infrastructure. The party wants to manage water more effectively, although they acknowledged that climate change has made drought conditions inevitable.

Foul fines

Dog owners in Rincón de La Victoria will soon be sanctioned for not clearing up dog mess. Owners who fail to comply with sanitation rules face fines of between €75 and €100. Dog owners must also microchip their pets.

Rent relief

Authorities in Vélez-Málaga have announced a new grant that would help young people in renting properties. Eligible young people can apply for the bonus which is funded by the regional government to help with the costs of leaving home.

Healthcare boost

Healthcare facilities in Rincón de La Victoria are set for a major improvement with a new health centre in the Huerta Julián area. The project will receive an investment from the council and regional government totalling nearly €9 million.

Produce picking

The annual avocado harvest in Axarquía began earlier this week. Farmers are expecting the harvest to be 50 per cent below usual rates due to water shortages this summer. The mango harvest however did not suffer as much as expected.