Two dead as helicopter crashes on Interstate 77 near Charlotte, North Carolina

A fatal helicopter crash in the vicinity of Interstate 77 in Charlotte, North Carolina has left two passengers dead.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 12:20pm local time on the southbound lanes of the Nations Ford Road exit on the I-77. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location. As reported by MEDIC, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reported that the ramps from I-85 north and south to I-77 south have been closed off and will remain so for an indefinite period of time, according to wbbj7.com. The aircraft has been identified as a Robinson R44 helicopter.

A full investigation into the crash will reportedly be launched by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA. Updates will be provided in due course they said.

